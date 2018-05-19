Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Brooklyn Nets Kenny Atkinson – via bleacherreport.com
May 18 03:01 PM
Coach Kenny Atkinson is at the NBA combine and shares the definition of a Nets player, his thoughts on Spencer Dinwiddie’s nomination for “Most Improved Player,” what he’s learned from Brett Brown, Mike D’Antoni, and Mike Budenholzer, how he’s watching the conference finals, and what he really thinks about the Celtics Al Horford. via Knit…
May 18 01:17 PM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver begin by talking through the various threads of Rockets-Warriors. Notes include: another maddening Steph Curry injury, Houston’s brilliance in Game 2, Podium Harden, the perfect Draymond game, and more. From there (25:00): they argue about Kevin Durant in Golden State for thirty minutes straight. Then they discuss the cult of the Boston Celtics (56:00), whether Marcus Smart is the best player in the NBA, Brad Stevens vs …
May 18 09:49 AM
NBA insiders Jeff Zillgitt and Sam Amick discuss the Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers and Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets. With a break between Games 2 and 3 in both series, Jeff and Sam dig deep and break down what’s transpired through two games.
