Miles Bridges sees Sixers as a good fit and other NBA trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

May 18 08:03 AM
An internet mix-up led to Jose Calderon briefly showing up on Google with a net worth of $2.2 billion, leading to endless jokes in Cleveland.

May 18 01:02 PM
Steve Kerr is both light-hearted and explosively competitive — the dynamic that has driven him his whole career and helps steer the Warriors.

May 18 09:06 PM
Warriors guard Stephen Curry explained his mindset after having poor shooting performances against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals.

May 18 07:53 PM
Kevin Durant has been shockingly consistent during the playoffs, something he thanks his family for.

May 17 10:19 PM
Miles Bridges will interview with the Sixers on Friday. Meanwhile, Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo made waves with his impressive vertical.

May 18 04:59 PM
In the Los Angeles Lakers’ Genius Talk series, GM Rob Pelinka shared a fantastic story about Kobe Bryant, “The Dark Knight” and Madison Square Garden.

May 18 11:19 AM

What will you be watching most intently as the Eastern Conference finals move to Cleveland this weekend?

Steve Aschburner:  I’ll be watching the Celtics to see how

May 18 08:44 AM
He can shoot, he has skills and he’s physically gifted, but questions remain about the former Duke star.

May 17 09:36 PM
It took the Celtics’ deep postseason run for the seven-year-veteran to grasp just how much he would enjoy the playoffs

