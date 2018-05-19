Miles Bridges sees Sixers as a good fit and other NBA trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Jose Calderon, secret billionaire? Not exactly – via espn.com
May 18 08:03 AM
An internet mix-up led to Jose Calderon briefly showing up on Google with a net worth of $2.2 billion, leading to endless jokes in Cleveland.
The Steve Kerr Duality: Getting from Mr. Nice Guy to ‘rips… – via theathletic.com
May 18 01:02 PM
Steve Kerr is both light-hearted and explosively competitive — the dynamic that has driven him his whole career and helps steer the Warriors.
NBA playoffs: Stephen Curry said he “will never lose confidence” in his shooting – via mercurynews.com
May 18 09:06 PM
Warriors guard Stephen Curry explained his mindset after having poor shooting performances against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals.
Kevin Durant’s consistency stems from having to answer to his mother as a child – via mercurynews.com
May 18 07:53 PM
Kevin Durant has been shockingly consistent during the playoffs, something he thanks his family for.
NBA draft prospect Miles Bridges sees Sixers as a good fit – via philly.com
May 17 10:19 PM
Miles Bridges will interview with the Sixers on Friday. Meanwhile, Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo made waves with his impressive vertical.
That time Kobe Bryant asked Heath Ledger about ‘The Dark Knight’ and how to destroy Gotham – via sports.yahoo.com
May 18 04:59 PM
In the Los Angeles Lakers’ Genius Talk series, GM Rob Pelinka shared a fantastic story about Kobe Bryant, “The Dark Knight” and Madison Square Garden.
May 18 11:19 AM
Can Grayson Allen, the biggest riddle of the NBA draft combine, flourish in the league? – via sports.yahoo.com
May 18 08:44 AM
He can shoot, he has skills and he’s physically gifted, but questions remain about the former Duke star.
King: With this playoff run, Marcus Morris finally learns… – via theathletic.com
May 17 09:36 PM
It took the Celtics’ deep postseason run for the seven-year-veteran to grasp just how much he would enjoy the playoffs
