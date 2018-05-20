USA Today Sports

Kawhi Leonard trade rumors and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

Podcasts

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

May 20 12:39 AM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. PLAYOFFS POST GAME: Boston Celtics #2 (55-27) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) #4 8:30 p.m., Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH.

Boston 2 Cleveland 0.

The series shifts to Cleveland with LeBron’s back against the wall …

May 19 04:59 PM
In this episode, Sam Vecenie is joined by Cole Zwicker to break down everything that happened at the 2018 NBA Draft Combine. From the measurements to the five on five, they pick some winners and losers from the event, discuss the forthcoming decisions of guys like Josh Okogie, Tyus Battle, and Kevin Huerter, and chat about the measurements of some of the elite players in the class.  Also, does Mo Bamba have longer arms than any human alive?
May 19 12:58 PM
Ah, the offseason. It feels like home, doesn’t it? We talk about the respective futures of the Sixers and the Celtics, start to look toward the draft and free agency, discuss perspective trades for Kawhi Leonard, and recap the Lottery Party. We also include Eliza Hardy Jones’ “Imagine The Process.”

