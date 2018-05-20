Kawhi Leonard trade rumors and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

May 19 04:59 PM

In this episode, Sam Vecenie is joined by Cole Zwicker to break down everything that happened at the 2018 NBA Draft Combine. From the measurements to the five on five, they pick some winners and losers from the event, discuss the forthcoming decisions of guys like Josh Okogie, Tyus Battle, and Kevin Huerter, and chat about the measurements of some of the elite players in the class. Also, does Mo Bamba have longer arms than any human alive?