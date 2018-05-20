The players with the largest wingspan at the draft combine this century The players with the largest wingspan at the draft combine this century Gallery The players with the largest wingspan at the draft combine this century May 20, 2018- by HoopsHype staff 0 shares share tweet pin sms send email By: HoopsHype staff | May 20, 2018 Jason Jennings (2002): 7′ 7” Never played in the NBA. Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the HoopsHype email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up. You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 …10 Draft, Evergreen, Featured, Gallery Gallery, Draft, Evergreen, Featured 0 shares share tweet pin sms send email
Comments