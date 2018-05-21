Shaq sounds off and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
How The Warriors Short Circuited The Rockets In Game 3 – via bballbreakdown.com
May 21 05:00 AM
The Warriors rode another 3rd quarter wave, including a Super Saiyan performance from Steph Curry, to a big win versus the Rockets. With a 2-1 lead and another game at home, Golden State is in good position to take this series. Coach Nick and Dave also go through Game 3 of the Cavaliers Celtics series and whether or not the Cavs can repeat thei ……
Shaquille O’Neal sounds off on the Conference Finals, his battle with Charles Barkley, how Dwayne Casey got a raw deal, and legalized sports gambling – The Big Podcast with Shaq – Episode 155
May 21 04:50 AM
Shaquille O’Neal goes into the drama in the NBA Conference Finals, as he comes to us live from Houston for this week’s podcast. We also get into his on-air battle with Charles Barkley, and Shaq says if you don’t know about winning championships and winning Finals MVPs then you can’t comment on what it takes to lead in the playoffs. He also thinks Raptors coach Dwayne Casey got a raw deal by getting fired in Toronto because it was his players that failed to show up in big spots …
May 21 04:41 AM
Joining Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports this week are Jeff Zilgitt from USA Today and Pete Thamel from Yahoo Sports. Mannix and Zilgitt dive into the Cavs-Celtics series, the Bucks hiring Mike Budenholzer, the impact of legalized sports gambling on the NB
Game 3 recap, Rockets series – via theathletic.com
May 21 02:07 AM
The Warriors smacked the Rockets by 41 points in Game 3, boosted by the return of Steph Curry’s jumper. Tim Kawakami joins the podcast to discuss all that went right for the Warriors, all that went wrong for the Rockets and what’s ahead.
LOCKED ON NBA – 5/21/18 – Biggest Stories, Local Experts – Milwaukee’s New Coach, Game 3 WCF Fallout, and Phoenix’s Number One Pick from Locked on NBA
May 21 12:34 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Host Josh Lloyd chats with Ben DuBose of Locked On Rockets after Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, then talks to Evan Sidery of Locked On Suns about Phoenix winning the number one pick in the 2018 NBA Draft (10:49) and finally checks in on the Bucks with Eric Nehm after the hiring of Mike Budenholzer. (19:43)Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
