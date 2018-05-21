Shaq sounds off and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

May 21 04:50 AM

Shaquille O’Neal goes into the drama in the NBA Conference Finals, as he comes to us live from Houston for this week’s podcast. We also get into his on-air battle with Charles Barkley, and Shaq says if you don’t know about winning championships and winning Finals MVPs then you can’t comment on what it takes to lead in the playoffs. He also thinks Raptors coach Dwayne Casey got a raw deal by getting fired in Toronto because it was his players that failed to show up in big spots …