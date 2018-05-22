A conversation with Julius Randle and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

USA Today Sports

May 22 01:54 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) recap the Cavaliers Game 4 win over the Celtics to tie the series and LeBron James’ incredible 44-point explosion. Then they talk about why Luka Doncic should be the top pick in the NBA Draft before previewing Game 4 of Warriors vs. Rockets.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
May 22 01:46 AM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. PLAYOFFS POST GAME: Boston Celtics #2 (55-27) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) #4 8:30 p.m., Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH.

Boston 2 Cleveland 1.

After a devastating 30-point blowout at the hands of Cleveland, we’re left wondering if the 1-5 Celtics are incapable of winning on the road in the playoffs …

The Cavaliers Win Ugly In Game 4 – via bballbreakdown.com

May 22 12:16 AM
The Cavaliers took Game 4 and even the series at 2-2 versus the Boston Celtics. While that is certainly a positive thing for Cleveland, Boston played about as poorly as a team could play for certain stretches, causing all to stare at the screen with the “Who Farted?” expression on our faces.
May 21 10:25 PM
The Ringer’s John Gonzalez is joined by Chris Ryan to discuss the Golden State Warriors handily defeating the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals (2:24). Then Justin Verrier and Tate Frazier come on to debate whether LeBron James can bring the Cleveland Cavaliers to a series victory against the Boston Celtics (30:20).
May 21 10:25 PM
The Ringer’s Danny Chau and Jonathan Tjarks discuss how no. 1 draft prospect Luka Doncic would fit within the top lottery teams (0:11). Then, a special interview between Indiana Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo and Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal (12:34).
May 21 09:42 PM
Cassidy Hubbarth, Michele Steele and Ramona Shelburne discuss “magic” Steph and the Rockets-Warriors (2:20), the homecourt advantages in Celtics-Cavs (20:22), cussing in the NBA (25:55) and Celtics talk (35:10).
May 21 06:04 PM
Chase and Chris give their thoughts on the NBA Draft Combine and what we learned about different prospects. They also gave their early favorites for the Wizards at the No. 15 pick. Plus, Maryland coach Mark Turgeon goes 1-on-1 to discuss his three players who could make the NBA leap this summer.
May 21 11:29 AM
Golden State fans were waiting on Steph Curry to explode this postseason, and when it finally happened, it was more than they could have expected. Mark Medina and Dieter Kurtenbach of the Bay Area News Group take a look at Curry’s huge Game 3 performance in the Warriors’ 126-85 rout of the Houston Rockets. You’ll hear from Curry, his teammate Draymond Green, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Lakers forward Julius Randle – via espn.com

May 21 10:01 AM
Lakers forward Julius Randle joins The Woj Pod to discuss his restricted free agency this summer, the franchise’s decision to not offer him a contract extension to protect salary cap space, Lonzo Ball, and much, much more.

