A conversation with Julius Randle and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

Golden State fans were waiting on Steph Curry to explode this postseason, and when it finally happened, it was more than they could have expected. Mark Medina and Dieter Kurtenbach of the Bay Area News Group take a look at Curry’s huge Game 3 performance in the Warriors’ 126-85 rout of the Houston Rockets. You’ll hear from Curry, his teammate Draymond Green, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.