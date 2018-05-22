Kyle Korver has been incredibly efficient in the 2018 postseason

After another impressive performance by NBA veteran Kyle Korver, the Cleveland Cavaliers were able to tie the series with the Boston Celtics.

And the key for the Cavs is…Kyle Korver? Cavs 8-1 in the playoffs this year when he scores in double digits. When he doesn't? Cavs are 2-4. — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) May 22, 2018

He has been essential to the Cavaliers and statistically one of the most efficient high-volume players in the NBA all year. But he has taken it to another level recently.

There are 100 players who have had at least 50 total possessions in the postseason. Korver leads with them all with 1.30 points per possession, according to Synergy Sports. Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton ranked at second overall (1.28 PPP) followed by Toronto’s OG Anunoby (1.25 PPP). Among those still playing are Houston’s PJ Tucker (1.25 PPP) and Clint Capela (1.19 PPP).

Korver has excelled in a halfcourt offense, averaging a league-best 1.34 PPP (minimum: 40 possessions) during the playoffs.

Kyle Korver runs off the screen and lets it fly! He has 11 for the @cavs on @ESPNNBA #WhateverItTakes 48 | #CUsRise 35 pic.twitter.com/4sfyqKGMUy — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2018

The 37-year-old has been absolutely incredible when shooting off screens, leading all players with 1.70 PPP. He is shooting 20-for-32 (62.5 percent) on this play type, which is how he has been used for more than thirty percent of his total possessions. Korver has been the most efficient off-screen shooter of all players who have had more than 75 possessions in the regular season and postseason combined.

He has also thrived as a spot-up shooter for Cleveland in the playoffs. Korver has averaged 1.21 PPP when spotting up for the Cavaliers, trailing only five players who have had as many opportunities.

There are just two players (Boston’s Jaylen Brown and Utah’s Joe Ingles) have averaged more points per possession on unguarded catch-and-shoot attempts in the playoffs. Korver ranks No. 4 overall on this play type when factoring in the regular season (minimum: 100 possessions) as well.

When playing alongside LeBron James, opposing defenders have to account for one of the greatest offensive players of all-time. This leads to a myriad of opportunities when his teammates will be wide open and Korver continues to make the most of those chances.

