10 all-time playoff stats that show just how dominant LeBron James has been

This just in – LeBron James is very good at basketball.

He broke another playoff record (his seventh) in Monday’s Game 4 win over the Celtics when he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most field goals made.

Let’s take a look at the playoff records he holds, and the one he’s close to holding.

Total points: First

Nobody has scored more playoff points than LeBron James, who had brought his total up to 6,668 after the Cavs’ Game 4 win over the Celtics. He has over 2,600 more points than the next active player, which is just astounding. LeBron has averaged 28.7 points per playoff game over his career. Michael Jordan is second with 5,987 playoff points.