Aggregate NBA mock draft: Finding consensus with Top 60 prospects

There will always be a discrepancy across the board about which top prospects entering the NBA draft will be the best fit for the league.

This year is no different and there is not even a consensus for who should be selected with the first overall pick. As such, we broke down four mock drafts (ESPN, Sports Illustrated, The Ringer and NBADraft.net) to give you an idea of how the Top 75 players are currently stacking up against each other.

been looking up mock NBA drafts. Absolutely no consensus on what the Suns do. pic.twitter.com/LPkeeEAchE — Riley McAtee (@Riley_McAtee) May 16, 2018

Rather than looking at just one big board, we think it’s important to consider various experts when making decisions. So we made an aggregate model that looked at a few different sites to help form an opinion.

Here’s how the formula works: for each mock draft that the prospect was selected number one overall, he was given 60 points. If he was listed at number two overall, the prospect was awarded 59 points. This was then continued until the last pick and if the play was not included in a mock draft, he was given zero points.

Based on the total results from the mock drafts we looked at after the 2018 NBA Combine in Chicago, these were the final rankings. Remember, what’s listed below is not about specific team fit but rather a position range that you can reference when understanding where a player may get selected.

Some takeaways are that Arizona’s star big man DeAndre Ayton has a very slight lead over Real Madrid wonderboy Luke Doncic. The next dozen or so have very similar scores and tend to edge each other based on a preference of each writer.

Oregon’s Troy Brown ranks as high as No. 12 (The Ringer) and as low as No. 23 (NBADraft.net). Landry Shamet currently falls as high as No. 16 (NBADraft.net) and as low as No. 46 (SI) while Rawle Alkins has also been projected between No. 24 (The Ringer) and No. 54 (NBADraft.net).

We will continue to post new results as more mock drafts are released and the draft date nears. Expect some to join the list and some to leave the list on our later posts.

Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report

