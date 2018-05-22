Predatory LeBron and other NBA trending stories

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

May 21 11:57 AM
Here are the key matchups, adjustments and plays that will shape the action as Boston-Cleveland hits a momentous Game 4.

May 21 07:02 PM
One photo from the Miami Heat’s Big 3 era stands out to Dwyane Wade. And that 2010 photo against the Milwaukee Bucks is one that Wade hopes to have LeBron James autograph in due time.

May 21 08:58 PM
During the playoffs, the Warriors have ranked among the NBA’s best in defense.

May 21 03:25 PM
The Trail Blazers star went full AMA for his fans on Twitter

May 21 10:55 AM
What makes a great NBA coach? A question with a multitude of answers has intensified throughout the NBA playoffs, but especially in the East. The centers of att…

May 21 07:26 PM
Draymond Green was assessed his third technical foul of the playoffs in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

May 21 06:26 PM
But the woman took off the great lid of the jar with her hands and scattered all these and her thought caused sorrow and mischief to men. Only Hope remained there in an unbreakable home within under

May 21 05:46 PM
Andre Iguodala is doubtful for Game 4 with a knee injury and that could mean more Kevon Looney and more Nick Young.

May 21 06:16 PM
Kevin Durant initially seemed to take exception to Charles Barkley asking him if Draymond Green was annoying in person. But he softened his tone the following day.

May 21 05:22 PM
Stephen Curry let out a curse word during the Warriors’ 126-85 win over Houston in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday.

