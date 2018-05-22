Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo 'expects' to remain in 2018 NBA Draft

Donte DiVincenzo scored 31 points to help the Villanova Wildcats win the NCAA National Championship. Next, he may be on his way to the NBA.

Last time we saw Donte DiVincenzo he was tearing up Michigan in the national championship game. Now he's among the players turning heads at the NBA draft combine. @ScottMGleeson gives the lowdown. pic.twitter.com/ub41E6GRSK — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) May 19, 2018

After winning a collegiate title, he has since scheduled workouts with the Boston Celtics and the Utah Jazz. He reportedly interviewed with the San Antonio Spurs while at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago as well. What does all of this mean for whether or not he will stay in the draft?

Shams Charania reported that the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player will likely leave college but has not yet determined for sure (via Yahoo Sports):

“DiVincenzo has several workouts remaining before needing to make a final decision on his draft status by May 30. DiVincenzo hasn’t made a formal decision but told Yahoo Sports that he expects to remain in the draft barring injury or a drastic change in his performance. Teams believe DiVincenzo has proved to be a first-round selection so far in the draft process.”

According to Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, executives around the league have “heard mixed things” about what the 21-year-old prospect will decide. Vecenie adds that he is coveted due to his “toughness, competitiveness, shot-making ability and athleticism” and expects he will be selected somewhere between No. 20 overall and No. 40 overall.

Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post, however, thinks that his performance at the combine was enough to solidify his status as a first-round pick next month. Bontemps said sources confirmed he was a “virtual lock” to leave Villanova.

His max vertical leap (42 inches) was tied for the best among all participants in the combine. Only five prospects who participated had a better lane agility time (10.72 seconds) while his three-quarter sprint (3.11 seconds) ranked Top 10. He also looked sharp when competing in the five-on-five scrimmages.

Also worth noting Donte DiVincenzo as a guy who performed well. Dude has absolutely no conscience, and is aggressive every time on the floor. Then topped everyone in the vert jump, was top-five in lane agility. Good day for him. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) May 18, 2018