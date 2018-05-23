10 things you may not know about Amare Stoudemire

By: HoopsHype staff | May 23, 2018

1. He played for five different high schools.

2. He committed to the University of Memphis, but then declared himself eligible for the draft.

3. He averaged 29.9 ppg in the playoff for the Suns team that made the West Finals in 2005.

4. Only Charles Barkley has better PER in Phoenix Suns’ history.

5. He never averaged double digits in rebounding.

6. He was an All-Star seven times. Six in the NBA and one in Israel.

7. He thought he was going to sign with Miami as a free agent in 2010.

8. He had small parts on ‘MacGruber’ and ‘Trainwreck’.

9. He proposed in Paris.

10. He was named assistant coach for the Canadian National Team at the 2013 Maccabiah Games.

Related 10 things you may not know about Grant Hill

Related 14 things you may not know about Kevin Garnett

Related 12 things you may not know about Blake Griffin