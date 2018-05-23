CJ McCollum discusses Blazers future and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

May 22 06:04 PM

On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver begin by discussing the dominant response from LeBron James and the Cavs through Games 3 and 4 in Cleveland (2:00). Topics include: LeBron’s strategy for the rest of the series, the Cavs supporting cast stepping up, proper levels of panic in Boston, how the series might look with Kyrie Irving, and whether anyone needs Cavs-Warriors IV. Then they move to the West and discuss the NBA’s blowout problems through the Conference Finals (31:00) …