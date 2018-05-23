CJ McCollum discusses Blazers future and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
May 23 03:17 AM
Adversity has hit. The Warriors are now locked in a 2-2 West Finals without homecourt. They collapsed at home against Houston, blowing a 10-point fourth quarter lead in Game 4. Both Tim Kawakami and Marcus Thompson join the podcast to discuss what went wrong and what’s ahead.
May 23 02:18 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. The Houston Rockets shocked the Warriors by overcoming a 12-point 4th quarter deficit to win at Oracle. Plus, some wild rumors have surfaced about trading Karl Anthony Towns in Minnesota. John Karalis (@RedsArmy_John) and Jake Madison (@NOLAJake) get into it all, plus a preview of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone …
Hollywood Hoops Ep. 85: LA Lakers Kyle Kuzma on NBA Rookie 1st Team but 2nd Team Lonzo Ball Made Higher Impact
May 22 09:54 PM
May 22 06:13 PM
Portland Trail Blazers star C.J. McCollum joins The Woj Pod to discuss the Blazers playoff exit and future, building an identity in an NBA small market, growing up a LeBron James fan outside Cleveland, his new Pull Up podcast, the league’s salary cap and much, much more.
May 22 06:04 PM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver begin by discussing the dominant response from LeBron James and the Cavs through Games 3 and 4 in Cleveland (2:00). Topics include: LeBron’s strategy for the rest of the series, the Cavs supporting cast stepping up, proper levels of panic in Boston, how the series might look with Kyrie Irving, and whether anyone needs Cavs-Warriors IV. Then they move to the West and discuss the NBA’s blowout problems through the Conference Finals (31:00) …
Cleveland Bullies Boston, WCF Game 4, and the Draft Combine | The Ringer NBA Show (Ep. 273) – via theringer.com
May 22 05:14 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor discuss the Cleveland Cavaliers’ beatdown of the Boston Celtics (02:00) and preview Game 4 of the Western Conference finals between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors (32:20). Then they talk about the winners and losers from the NBA draft combine (55:20).
