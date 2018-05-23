Knicks linked to Mikal Bridges, reportedly targeting a wing in draft

One prospect who is definitely on the radar for the New York Knicks in the 2018 NBA Draft is NCAA champion Mikal Bridges, a versatile wing.

Sources: Knicks president Steve Mills, GM Scott Perry & director of scouting Kristian Petesic are at the Excel agency's Pro Day in NYC where Villanova's Mikal Bridges and other players who have signed with the agency are working out. More: https://t.co/bjnEmwXfwV — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 23, 2018

“Knicks president Steve Mills, GM Scott Perry and director of scouting Kristian Petesic are at the Excel agency’s Pro Day in NYC where Villanova’s Mikal Bridges and other players who have signed with the agency are working out. All NBA teams likely have representation at the Excel Pro Day. But it’s potentially noteworthy that Mills, Perry and Petesic were on hand to watch Bridges and other Excel players because many in the organization see Bridges as a potential option for New York, which has the ninth overall selection in the draft.”

Other clients who are represented by Excel heading into the draft include potential Top 5 pick Marvin Bagley III as well as Matur Maker, the younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks big man Thon Maker.

Adam Zagoria was recently told by a league source that New York was not planning to select a guard with their first selection, even if Trae Young was still on the board. While the former Oklahoma guard was linked to the team last week, the report suggests that the organization prefers a wing or a big.

Team president Steve Mills on the Knicks' approach in the draft. "The positioning will determine who we pick but in an ideal world we'd like to be able to get a wing player." Villanova's Mikal Bridges should start looking for apartments near NYK’s practice facility. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 9, 2018

“The Knicks have long been linked to Villanova wing Mikal Bridges, whom Knicks owner Jim Dolan, President Steve Mills, and GM Scott Perry all scouted when the Wildcats won the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden in March.”

Considering that Mills has mentioned that they would like a wing, too, it seems even more clear that Bridges would be an ideal fit for their roster.

Bridges has worked with New York-based trainer Chris Brickley, who has also trained Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina. His defensive intensity would pair well with Ntilikina and he could offer a nice scoring option for the team as well. He would help form an impressive young core alongside Kristaps Porzingis.

For teams like the Knicks likely to miss out on the top one-and-dones in the draft, to me, Mikal Bridges is the next-best thing. Fits anywhere, 3-n-D suggests high floor, gradual improvement hints at sneaky-high ceiling. Developed under Nova's winning culture. — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) February 17, 2018