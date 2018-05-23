Mike Woodson could join Suns as top assistant for Igor Kokoskov

After leaving the Los Angeles Clippers, former NBA head coach Mike Woodson may be nearing a deal to join the Phoenix Suns as an assistant.
The Suns recently hired Igor Kokoskov to take over for Jeff Hornacek. While he has experience leading the Slovenian National Team, this is his first team as a head coach in the NBA.
Woodson, 60, would provide the team with necessary experience as the lead man. He previously served as a head coach for the Atlanta Hawks as well as the New York Knicks.
Kokoskov and Woodson were both assistant coaches together on the Detroit Pistons during the 2003-04 season when the team won the title.
Darvin Ham, who was an assistant for the Atlanta Hawks last season and is now with the Milwaukee Bucks, was on that roster. Mehmet Okur, who was a player development assistant for the Suns until last season, was also on that roster. Others include Tayshaun Prince, who is now a special assistant to GM Chris Wallace in Memphis.
It’s worth mentioning that Woodson was a longtime assistant alongside Bob Bender, who may be looking for a new gig this offseason due to a new look for the Grizzlies.
Woodson has previous experience working with Phoenix big man Tyson Chandler, who played under the coach when they were on the Knicks.
