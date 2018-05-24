10 things about the world the last time LeBron missed the Finals (2010) – Instagram wasn’t around

LeBron James is one loss away from not going to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2009-2010 season, which is incredible.

What was the world like way back in 2010? We thought you’d never ask. Here are 10 things that will show you just how impressive this streak has been by LeBron.

Instagram wasn’t a thing (until after LeBron lost)

This happened almost FIVE MONTHS (it went live on iOS only on Oct. 6, 2010) after LeBron James and the Cavs were eliminated by the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. Yup, the social media photo app that has become an addiction for so many people and used by millions to show how great their lives are wasn’t even a thing we knew about the last time LeBron fell short of the Finals.