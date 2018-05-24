Former NBA player Mo Williams is now assistant coach for CSUN in NCAA

Mo Williams was an NBA champion in 2016 and made the All-Star team in 2006. His next chapter with basketball will be as an assistant coach.

It’s finally official: Cal State Northridge coach Mark Gottfried has finalized his coaching staff: Jim Harrick, Jeff Dunlap and former NBA guard Mo Williams (who played for Gottfried at Alabama). — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) May 23, 2018

During his playing career, his former head coach Flip Saunders said he was known to coach his teammates. Last year, Williams (who was coaching youth basketball at the time) told our own Alex Kennedy that he may eventually coach high school basketball.

But according to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman, those close to Williams believe his “ultimate goal” is to be a college head coach. Williams spoke about how he ended up with the collegiate program (via GoMatadors.com):

“I’m excited for the next phase of my life personally and for the next phase of CSUN Basketball. I’m looking forward to learning from an experienced coaching staff in hall of fame coach Jim Harrick, Jeff Dunlap and Mark Gottfried that all have a history of success in college basketball.”

Harrick has not been a head coach in over a decade but the former UCLA Bruins head coach won a national championship in 1995. He has coached at Georgia and in the D-League for the Bakersfield Jam.

Gottfried, who is now the head coach of the Matadors, was an assistant for the Bruins under Harrick from 1987 until 1995. Dunlap worked with Gottfried at the University of Alabama as well as at North Carolina State.

Williams played under Gottfried for two seasons at Alabama before he began his professional career.

CSUN’s college basketball team coaching staff is just absolutely bananas. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) May 24, 2018