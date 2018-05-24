Pelicans' Anthony Davis now eligible for largest contract ever in NBA

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis made the All-NBA 1st Team, which means he is now eligible for a supermax contract extension.

2017-18 All-NBA First Team

LeBron James

James Harden

Anthony Davis

Damian Lillard

Kevin Durant Anthony Davis will now be super max eligible in 2019 for a 5-year deal that would start in 2020 & projects to be worth $230 million, which would be the largest contract in NBA history — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 24, 2018

This would start at a $39.7 million cap hit for the 2020-21 season, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. It would be the largest deal in the history of the league. Given his dynamic ability on the court and young age, there are few if any players who would be more deserving. His $230M deal would pass the deal signed by James Harden ($228M) assuming the Pelicans pursue it.

New Orleans will need to consider these implications when deciding what to do with free agent star DeMarcus Cousins this offseason.

Along with Davis, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is now also eligible for a supermax extension up to thirty percent of the cap in 2019-20.

Marks reports that Towns could make up to $188 million on his potential extension. After recent rumors suggested the Timberwolves could trade the big man, one suitor would be the Phoenix Suns. They have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and is longtime friends with star guard Devin Booker.

One thing everyone needs to remember about Suns possibly pursuing Karl-Anthony Towns. Like Booker, in line for max extension. Huge salary cap ramifications. Make more sense to get Ayton on rookie contract? — scott bordow (@sbordow) May 19, 2018

However, it would be tough for the Suns to have both Towns and Booker on the same roster financially. Both players could be eligible for a max contract extension during the same offseason because they were selected in the same draft class.

Instead, they could select Arizona big man DeAndre Ayton with the first pick in the draft and have him on a rookie scale contract. This would be a far cheaper option.

They could also consider drafting European prospect Luka Doncic and then offer a max contract to Houston big Clint Capela, as previously reported. If this is the move, they would at least stagger their max deals to not trigger the same year.