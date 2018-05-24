Knicks coach brought three players to watch Eastern Conference Finals

New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale was spotted at the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fizdale, who was recently hired for the gig, was spotted with three young players on the roster: Frank Ntilikina, Emmanuel Mudiay and Damyean Dotson.

Fizdale and his Knicks kids at the Celtics game pic.twitter.com/GDhpDL9TsK — Knicks Film School (@KnickFilmSchool) May 24, 2018

According to ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, he chose these three players so they could “get a taste” of what playoff atmosphere feels like. Fizdale coached in the postseason as an assistant for the Atlanta Hawks (2008) as well as with the Miami Heat (2009-14). The coach has two championship rings with the Heat.

He also coached the Memphis Grizzlies to the playoffs during his first year as a head coach in the NBA.

Joakim Noah has made the postseason seven times during his career. Others who were on the team last year who have had experience in the playoffs were Courtney Lee (5), Michael Beasley (5), Enes Kanter (3), Jarrett Jack (3), Tim Hardaway Jr. (2) and Trey Burke (1).