Restricted free agency talk and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

May 24 01:21 AM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. PLAYOFFS POST GAME: Boston Celtics #2 (55-27) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) #4 8:30 p.m., TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Boston 2 Cleveland 2.

The Celtics are battered coming back to Boston off two blowouts, but they’ll hang their hats on their undefeated record at TD Garden. Aron Baynes enters the starting lineup for Marcus Morris, as 83% of G5 winners go on to win the series …

May 23 11:15 PM
We celebrate Robert Covington’s selection to the NBA All-Defense team, and Joel Embiid’s second team selection. We dig deep into the Lorzenzo Brown mailbag to discuss some galaxy brain draft analysis, non-premier free-agent targets, and a listener upset with a non-ban. There’s also the return of the Jigsaw.
May 23 10:23 PM
Basketball Insiders senior NBA writer Lang Greene and staff writer Matt John analyze the restricted free agency market, the perceived Eastern versus Western Conference talent gap, pretenders and contenders around the league, and cover the Western and Eastern Conference Finals.
May 23 08:00 PM
On this week’s episode, Chris is joined by Tim Hardaway to talk the Rockets beating the Warriors, Jeff Van Gundy vs Alonzo Mourning, and having a crossover better than Allen Iverson.
May 23 07:13 PM
The Ringer’s Juliet Litman, Chris Ryan, Justin Verrier, and Danny Chau discuss the Houston Rockets bouncing back against the Golden State Warriors (01:00) and make their predictions for the rest of the conference finals (27:45). Then they break down the recent free agency news surrounding DeMarcus Cousins (30:15), Karl-Anthony Towns (33:45), and Joel Embiid (40:55).
May 23 06:14 PM
Chase and Chris give their takeaways from the Wizards’ first two pre-draft workouts and which players may be the most realistic options to land in Washington, including a possible point guard in the first round. Chris went 1-on-1 with Moritz Wagner of Michigan after his workout. Plus, can the Rockets really beat the Warriors, and will the T’Wolves really trade Karl-Anthony Towns?
May 23 04:57 PM
In this episode of the podcast, Sam Vecenie chats with Cole Zwicker about the exceptional Game 4 Houston played against Golden State on Tuesday night. That leaves the series 2-2. We do a deep dive on how Houston weathered the storm and beat them, then chat about the Warriors and how they missed Andre Iguodala. What do we think happens going forward?  Then, a quick discussion about the Cleveland-Boston series before Game 5 tonight …
May 23 11:13 AM
Golden State was in complete control Tuesday in Game 4 until suddenly, they weren’t and the Houston Rockets reclaimed home court advantage with a 95-92 win at Oracle Arena. Mark Medina and Dieter Kurtenbach of the Bay Area News Group break down where it went wrong for the Warriors, and how they’ll look to put it back together. You’ll hear from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and superstars Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.
May 23 08:41 AM
Despite Steph Curry’s 17 point 3rd quarter, which had propelled the Warriors to a comfortable 10 point lead, the Rockets continued to battle behind some crazy tough shot making, and hung on in the end to even this series at 2-2.

