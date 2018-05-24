Restricted free agency talk and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

May 23 04:57 PM

In this episode of the podcast, Sam Vecenie chats with Cole Zwicker about the exceptional Game 4 Houston played against Golden State on Tuesday night. That leaves the series 2-2. We do a deep dive on how Houston weathered the storm and beat them, then chat about the Warriors and how they missed Andre Iguodala. What do we think happens going forward? Then, a quick discussion about the Cleveland-Boston series before Game 5 tonight …