Tyronn Lue deserves credit and other NBA trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

May 23 01:06 PM
Analyzing four gifs from the Warriors’ 95-92 loss to Houston on Tuesday night — what went wrong and how did the Rockets do this?

May 23 10:07 PM
Draymond Green, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive second team.

May 23 08:21 AM
Throw 13 NBA writers in a Google document and what do you get? A lot of chaos. Oh, and an NBA mock…

May 23 08:51 PM
The Warriors plan to reevaluate both players following morning shootaround on Thursday.

May 23 07:34 PM
It’s not exactly a shocking revelation, but Celtics coach Brad Stevens said it’s “killing” Kyrie Irving to not be able to play against the Cavaliers in the Eastern finals.

May 23 12:23 PM
Well, this one turned out to be a game-changing — and perhaps even series-shifting — maneuver by the championship coach.

May 23 06:15 PM
Richardson was the only Heat player who received votes for the NBA’s All-Defensive team. But his three first-team votes were not enough to garner him first- or second-team recognition. He placed 16th regardless of position and 10th among wing forwards or guards.

May 23 04:30 PM
In the midst of a playoff run, Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver has been trying to find balance after the death of his youngest brother Kirk.

May 23 04:57 PM
Tensions again appear to be building between center Hassan Whiteside and the Miami Heat.

