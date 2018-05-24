Tyronn Lue deserves credit and other NBA trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Four quarters, four plays in Game 4: Why couldn’t the… – via theathletic.com
May 23 01:06 PM
Analyzing four gifs from the Warriors’ 95-92 loss to Houston on Tuesday night — what went wrong and how did the Rockets do this?
Draymond Green reacts to be named to 2nd All-Defensive Team – via mercurynews.com
May 23 10:07 PM
Draymond Green, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive second team.
The Athletic’s NBA Mock Draft: 13 writers, 30 picks – via theathletic.com
May 23 08:21 AM
Throw 13 NBA writers in a Google document and what do you get? A lot of chaos. Oh, and an NBA mock…
NBA playoffs: Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala listed as questionable for Game 5 vs. Rockets – via mercurynews.com
May 23 08:51 PM
The Warriors plan to reevaluate both players following morning shootaround on Thursday.
It’s ‘killing’ Kyrie Irving to not be playing against the Cavaliers, Brad Stevens said – via cleveland.com
May 23 07:34 PM
It’s not exactly a shocking revelation, but Celtics coach Brad Stevens said it’s “killing” Kyrie Irving to not be able to play against the Cavaliers in the Eastern finals.
Tyronn Lue deserves credit in coaching chess match against Boston Celtics: Chris Fedor – via cleveland.com
May 23 12:23 PM
Well, this one turned out to be a game-changing — and perhaps even series-shifting — maneuver by the championship coach.
This Heat player was left off All-Defensive team despite stellar season – via miamiherald.com
May 23 06:15 PM
Richardson was the only Heat player who received votes for the NBA’s All-Defensive team. But his three first-team votes were not enough to garner him first- or second-team recognition. He placed 16th regardless of position and 10th among wing forwards or guards.
Korver persevering after death of brother – ESPN Video – via espn.com
May 23 04:30 PM
In the midst of a playoff run, Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver has been trying to find balance after the death of his youngest brother Kirk.
Whiteside seemingly takes shot at Heat, is bypassed in team advertisement – via sun-sentinel.com
May 23 04:57 PM
Tensions again appear to be building between center Hassan Whiteside and the Miami Heat.
