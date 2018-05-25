Former 76ers GM Sam Hinkie is now working with NFL's Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have reportedly hired former Philadelphia 76ers general manager Sam Hinkie as an analytics consultant for their team.

According to a report, he will be used to help the team use data to better improve their organization (via The Athletic):

“The former general manager and president of the Philadelphia 76ers spent Thursday consulting with the Broncos at their headquarters in Dove Valley, according to a source. He met with [John] Elway, along with the pro and college scouting staffs, spoke to Broncos director of football analytics Mitch Tanney and analyst Scott Flaska. He spent time with Mike Sullivan, the Broncos’ cap guru formally known as the director of football administration, and he met with the team’s athletic training staff and the strength and conditioning coach, Loren Landow.”

According to the report, he has also worked as an advisor for the San Francisco 49ers as well as the Houston Texans.

While he is not expected to get another job in the NBA, a recent profile from Ric Bucher indicated that basketball teams around the league have continued to ask for his advice since he left Philadelphia.

Here is what Bucher said about his recent involvement for those franchises (via Bleacher Report):

“Sources both close to Hinkie and around the league said owners and executives routinely reach out to him for counsel. Several basketball operations vice presidents and owners said they would hire him, but they wouldn’t put him in charge.”

It’s unclear if he will have an executive role, even if not as a general manager or head of basketball operations, in the NBA any time soon. Regardless, after the success that Philadelphia had based on his foundation, it isn’t a surprise to see other teams covet his wisdom.

