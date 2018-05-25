Joel Embiid was spotted dunking on pick-up basketball player in Philly

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid was recently spotted at a public park playing pickup basketball, dunking on non-NBA sized players.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. I just saw @JoelEmbiid dunking on some trash-talking fools in the park near Whole Foods on South St. 😂 #crying #sixers (cc: @SpikeEskin @Michael_Levin) pic.twitter.com/PFgqtUMcOT — Felicia (@FeliciaRicci) May 26, 2018

Embiid, 24, was seen playing one-on-one against someone who was reportedly talking trash to the former No. 3 overall pick and Eastern Conference All-Star.

While the park goer did a fine job staying in front of him while he showed various dribble moves, the 7-footer eventually drove to the basket and then finished at the rim with a powerful dunk (much to the delight of those watching nearby).

Embiid is often spotted out in public in Philadelphia, but it’s certainly unusual (and awesome) to see him posterizing strangers.