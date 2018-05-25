Joel Embiid was spotted dunking on pick-up basketball player in Philly

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid was recently spotted at a public park playing pickup basketball, dunking on non-NBA sized players.
Embiid, 24, was seen playing one-on-one against someone who was reportedly talking trash to the former No. 3 overall pick and Eastern Conference All-Star.
While the park goer did a fine job staying in front of him while he showed various dribble moves, the 7-footer eventually drove to the basket and then finished at the rim with a powerful dunk (much to the delight of those watching nearby).
Embiid is often spotted out in public in Philadelphia, but it’s certainly unusual (and awesome) to see him posterizing strangers.
Comments