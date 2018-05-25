USA Today Sports

How the NBA got its groove back and other trending stories

Social Media

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

May 24 09:38 AM
The Pistons have hired Grizzlies executive Ed Stefanski as a senior adviser responsible for overhauling the franchise’s basketball operations, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

May 24 10:01 AM
Dolan ordered Oakley’s ugly Garden ejection last year and then gave a “thumbs up” after the fracas, court papers argue.

May 24 09:31 AM
Could the Slovenian superstar slip out of the top three? Our draft experts break down the latest intel.

SBA Winner Adam Silver On Cultural Importance Of Sports – via sportsbusinessdaily.com:443

May 24 12:21 PM
“Sports has never been more important than it is now,” Silver told the packed audience. “And what we do matters.”

May 24 02:51 PM
James, who moved past Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and Karl Malone for the most First Team selections in NBA history, was one of two players this season to receive First Team votes on all 100 ballots filled out by select media members from around the country.

May 25 03:41 AM
Five observations from the Warriors’ Game 5 loss to the Rockets, which has them facing elimination.

May 25 02:14 AM
The Warriors now trail the Houston Rockets 3-2 in the Western Conference Finals. Dieter Kurtenbach breaks down the big reason why.

May 24 05:08 PM
n seven elimination games with the Cavs, LeBron James has scored 40 or more points four times. He’s the NBA’s all-time leading scorer when his team is facing elimination.

May 24 11:18 AM
Warriors vs. Rockets is a celebration of the NBA’s new normal: A frenzied, rapid-fire style of basketball.

May 24 02:06 PM
Embiid’s contract extension falls in projected value from $176 million to $147 million

March 01 12:24 PM
Want more highlights and less talk? Get the latest news coverage for your favorite sports, players, and teams on CBS Sports HQ.

May 24 11:59 AM
The greatest NBA team of this era nearly detonated on live television. There was screaming, profanity, rage, an implied threat—a sense that something terrible, something violent, might unfold…

May 24 02:48 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. HOUSTON — Warriors forward Kevin Durant has spent the 2017-18 season showing consistency. Warriors guard Stephen C…

