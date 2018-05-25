Wariors on the brink and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

May 25 03:59 AM

The Warriors and Rockets played one of those hideously beautiful playoff classics and boy was that fun. Anthony and Adam celebrate that, then discuss the implications of last night's game. Oh and by the way, LeBron is up against elimination. My goodness.