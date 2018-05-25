Wariors on the brink and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Omar Raja on Creating ‘House of Highlights,’ ‘Fortnite,’ and Cultural Relevancy | The J. J. Redick Podcast (Ep. 13)
May 25 06:00 AM
J.J. Redick sits down with ‘House of Highlights’ creator Omar Raja to discuss the origins of the popular Instagram feed (4:29), the impressive influence of the feed on the NBA (16:06), and relating basketball culture to culture at large (27:29).
Warriors on the brink of elimination – via theathletic.com
May 25 04:02 AM
The Warriors lost in Houston. They’re down 3-2 in the West Finals. It’s danger time. Ethan Strauss joins the podcast to discuss what went wrong in Game 5, why the Warriors remain confident, the impact of Chris Paul’s injury and more.
LOCKED ON NBA — 5/25/18 — The Warriors, LeBron James, vulnerability and enjoying the moment from Locked on NBA
May 25 03:59 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. The Warriors and Rockets played one of those hideously beautiful playoff classics and boy was that fun. Anthony and Adam celebrate that, then discuss the implications of last night’s game. Oh and by the way, LeBron is up against elimination. My goodness. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. Listen to over 65,000+ radio shows, podcasts and live radio stations for free on your iPhone, iPad, Android and PC …
Mr. Michael Lee of Yahoo Sports – via bleacherreport.com
May 24 04:25 PM
Michael Lee of Yahoo Sports returns to break down the Golden State Warriors’ problems including iso ball and Steph Curry’s health; Game 5 statistics and who has the most on the line; the Houston Rockets’ incredible season and if their future will include both James Harden and Chris Paul; and Michael offers up a rather unconventional suggestion ……
Cavs on the brink, Rockets ready to pounce – via espn.com
May 24 02:35 PM
Brian Windhorst, Tim MacMahon, Andrew Han and Jackie MacMullan discuss the Cavs with their backs against the wall after Game 5 (2:10) and the likelihood Rockets-Warriors goes the full series (23:10).
Celtics Jekyll & Hyde Saga Continues As They Win Game 5 – via bballbreakdown.com
May 24 01:09 PM
The Celtics again looked like world beaters in dispatching the Cleveland Cavaliers in Boston. What looked like a lost series now has the Green in the driver’s seat, only needing one win to get back to the NBA Finals for the first time in 9 years.