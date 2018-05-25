You almost didn't remember these NBA stars played for these teams

Alex English, Mavericks
Have you ever seen anyone with a throwback Alex English Mavericks jersey? Yeah, us either. English’s last team of his 16-year career landed him in Dallas. He averaged 9.7 ppg in his final NBA season there – only the third time he failed to average 16-plus points per game.
