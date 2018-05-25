USA Today Sports

You almost didn't remember these NBA stars played for these teams

You almost didn't remember these NBA stars played for these teams

Gallery

You almost didn't remember these NBA stars played for these teams

Alex English, Mavericks

Have you ever seen anyone with a throwback Alex English Mavericks jersey? Yeah, us either. English’s last team of his 16-year career landed him in Dallas. He averaged 9.7 ppg in his final NBA season there – only the third time he failed to average 16-plus points per game.

, , , Gallery

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home