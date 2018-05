Where the top prospects are working out ahead of the NBA draft

Per media reports and HoopsHype intel, these are the teams each top draft prospect has worked out or will work out for.

The number in parentheses indicates player ranking in our aggregate mock draft.

The list will be updated every day in the weeks leading up to the draft.

Aaron holiday (19)

Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards.

ANFERNEE SIMONS (20)

Chicago Bulls.

CHANDLER HUTCHINSON (23)

Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Keita BATES-DIOP (24)

Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz.

De’Anthony MElton (25)

Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets.

Jontay porter (26)

Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs.

donte divincenzo (27)

Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.

jalen brunson (28)

Atlanta Hawks.

BRUCE Brown (29)

Chicago Bulls.

MORItz wagner (32)

Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.

grayson allen (34)

Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

Shake milton (36)

Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

gary trent jr (38)

Los Angeles Lakers.

hamidou diallo (39)

Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.

rawle atkins (40)

Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings.

chimezie metu (41)

Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz.

jevon carter (43)

Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings.

Kevin huerter (44)

Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz.

devonte graham (45)

Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards.

tyus battle (46)

Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic.

omari spellman (47)

Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz.

tony carr (49)

Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic.

Josh okogie (53)

Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves.

sviatoslav mykhailiuk (54)

Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.

brandon mccoy (55)

Chicago Bulls.

bruno fernando (58)

Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets.

devon hall (59)

Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz.

Alize johnson (60)

Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves.