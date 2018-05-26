All-NBA Team talk and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today
By: HoopsHype | May 26, 2018
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
May 26 04:58 AM
Marcus Thompson, flying solo this episode, discusses the Warriors’ tenuous situation. Down 3-2 in the Western Conference Finals, he breaks down Game 5, and the noteworthy events from it, while looking ahead to Game 6 — with some help from a few…
May 26 03:16 AM
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. PLAYOFFS POST GAME: Boston Celtics #2 (55-27) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) #4 8:30 p.m., TD Garden, Boston, MA.
Boston 3 Cleveland 2.
The Celtics once again held down home court in dominant fashion, moving to 10-0 at home and again blowing out the Cavaliers to move within 1 win of the NBA Finals …
May 25 06:06 PM
Chris went 1-on-1 with Markieff Morris to unpack what happened in the 2017-18 season. Plus, Chase and Chris go at it in a heated debate about Bradley Beal not getting All-NBA votes. Also, are the Rockets really going to pull this off?
May 25 01:29 PM
Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann analyze the East and West Conference Finals before pivotal Game 6s in Cleveland and Oakland this weekend.
May 25 01:21 PM
The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor and Shea Serrano react to the Houston Rockets defeating the Golden State Warriors to take a lead in the series (0:35), debate how LeBron James’s Cleveland Cavaliers can hold off the Boston Celtics (11:49), and discuss the All-NBA selections (19:39). Then O’Connor is joined by Jonathan Tjarks and Danny Chau to talk about Luka Doncic’s reported fall on draft boards and the potential for Michael Porter Jr. to be taken higher than expected (26:27).
May 25 01:20 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Ryan is joined by Justin Verrier, Jason Concepcion, Kevin O’Connor, and Paolo Uggetti to talk about the Cavaliers’ weak performance against the Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals (1:12). Then, they look ahead to the next Rockets-Warriors matchup and talk about some offseason rumors (20:29).
May 25 11:57 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver connect late Thursday night and begin by trying to process the final few minutes of Warriors-Rockets Game 5. Then (6:00): Sharp has to answer for a lifetime of Rockets slander, they talk KD and Steph, Golden State’s bench, Playoff Chris Paul, Playoff James Harden, and more. From there they spend a few minutes checking in with the Cavs and Celtics (42:00). At the end (52:00): Follow-ups to the neutral-site Finals idea, KAT vs …
May 25 11:20 AM
After Game 3 of the the Western Conference finals, it appeared Golden State was in full control and well on the way to a fourth straight NBA Finals appearance. Today the Warriors wake up on the brink of elimination after two straight Houston wins. Mark Medina and Dieter Kurtenbach of the Bay Area News Group break down how the series has gotten away from the Warriors, and what the team will need to do in Game 6 to continue their season …
