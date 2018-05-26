Ranking all of LeBron's Game 7 performances (they've been really good)

LeBron James is back in a Game 7 for the eighth time in his legendary career as the Cavs will face the Celtics on Sunday night with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

King James is 5-2 all-time in Game 7’s and has had big performances in each.

Let’s get ready for his next one by ranking his first seven Game 7’s.

7. 2006 Eastern Conference Semifinals: Pistons 79, Cavs 61

Was the final score of this one pretty? No, no it wasn’t. But that’s not because of a very young LeBron, who finished with 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists in a road loss to a veteran Pistons team that had won the NBA title two years before this matchup.