LeBron is unstoppable and other NBA trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Watch all of LeBron James’ 46 points in Game 6 – via nba.nbcsports.com
May 26 12:36 AM
There is going to be a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday because of LeBron James. George Hill had a strong game (20 points), Jeff Green and Larry Nance Jr. had their moments, but it wa…
Cavaliers keeping Kevin Love out of NBA concussion protocol for now – via cleveland.com
May 26 01:23 AM
Kevin Love was not diagnosed with a concussion nor placed in the league’s protocol in the first few hours after his nasty collision with Jayson Tatum, but all of that could still change.
Sources: Messina, Udoka interview with Raptors – via espn.com
May 26 12:19 AM
Spurs assistant coaches Ettore Messina and Ime Udoka interviewed with the Toronto Raptors for the franchise’s head coaching job on Thursday and Friday, respectively, league sources told ESPN.
NBA playoffs: Why Warriors are confident about overcoming 3-2 deficit to Rockets – via mercurynews.com
May 25 08:26 PM
The Warriors cited various improvements they showed in a Game 5 loss to Houston.
Kevin Love out of Game 6 after banging heads with Jayson Tatum – via cleveland.com
May 25 09:49 PM
Kevin Love is being evaluated for a concussion and will miss the rest of Game 6.
May 25 02:18 PM
CLEVELAND — Sometimes it’s just a basketball game. Sometimes it’s about surviving and advancing. And sometimes, it’s past, present and future rolled into one.
* Celtics-Cavaliers
Will Harden’s Rockets beat Warriors without Chris Paul? – via espn.com
May 25 03:56 PM
With Chris Paul out, the Rockets will have to rely even more on James Harden. But will it be enough?
Danny Green: Kawhi Leonard told me he wants to stay with Spurs – via nba.nbcsports.com
May 25 03:35 PM
How significant is this?
Steve Kerr said Quinn Cook showed guts in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals – via mercurynews.com
May 25 01:16 PM
Warriors’ Quinn Cook took a big 3-pointer for the Warriors late in the fourth quarter. And Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr was proud that he did it.
May 25 11:18 AM
Eric Musselman used to coach the Warriors, and prefers their style of play. He marvels at what the Rockets are doing in the conference finals.
Kerr and Draymond’s Relationship Nearly Destroyed Warriors; Now It Fuels Them – via bleacherreport.com
May 24 11:59 AM
The greatest NBA team of this era nearly detonated on live television. There was screaming, profanity, rage, an implied threat—a sense that something terrible, something violent, might unfold…
Chris Paul ruled out for Game 6 against Warriors – via mercurynews.com
May 25 01:01 PM
Rockets say hamstring injury will sideline start guard for Game 6; uncertainty for Game 7, if one is played.
Hello from Doug … and so much thanks – via thestar.com
May 25 02:52 PM
In his first post since suffering a heart attack in April, our beloved Raptors beat writer wants to thank every doctor, nurse, resident, specialist and therapist that helped keep him alive, and everyone for their support and good wishes during his recovery.