We're headed for Game 7 and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

This thing is going to Game 7 – via theathletic.com
May 27 03:19 AM
The Warriors held serve at home on Saturday night, setting up a Game 7 in Houston on Monday night. Tim Kawakami and Ethan Strauss join the podcast to break down all that happened in Game 6 and what lies ahead in the winner-take-all thriller that awaits.
May 26 01:20 PM
Ben Simmons, Robert Covington and Joel Embiid all took home well-deserved awards for their efforts this season. Derek Bodner and Rich Hofmann of The Athletic Philadelphia discuss that, along with what to do with Jerryd Bayless’ contract, death by a thousand cuts and the conference finals.
Hinkie Speaks, Redick Speaks, Embiid Dunks On Some Guy – via rightstorickysanchez.com
May 26 12:49 PM
Today’s podcast is admittedly pretty meta! We discuss Sam Hinkie’s appearance on the Invest Like The Best podcast, including his long view approach to marriage and asset management approach to children, JJ Redick’s appearance on a Ringer podcast of a banned personality, Joel Embiid’s appearance on a Philadelphia playground to dunk on a regular guy as well as his appearance on the All-NBA Second Team. We also discuss Run The Jewels’ decision to favor the Ricky over the Super Bowl …