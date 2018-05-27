Kevin Love out for Game 7 and other NBA trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Kevin Love placed in concussion protocol, out for Game 7 – via cleveland.com
May 26 01:41 PM
Kevin Love was placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol and is out for Game 7.
All buckets Luka Doncic made – ACB League 2017/18 Regular Season – via eurohoops.net
May 26 12:22 PM
Cavaliers, Celtics Game 7 at TD Garden is ‘what you live for’ – via cleveland.com
May 26 03:24 AM
The setup for Game 7s is often as fun as the games themselves.
Warriors save season with their latest wild swing: ‘I have no clue why our team is like this’ – via mercurynews.com
May 27 01:38 AM
Down 17 points the end of one quarter, the Warriors rallied to rout Houston 115-86 and force Game 7 on Monday night.
What Draymond Green said to Stephen Curry at halftime of Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals – via mercurynews.com
May 27 01:04 AM
Stephen Curry had 29 points in the Warriors’ 115-86 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday.
Watch best of Klay Thompson’s nine threes, 35-point night – via nba.nbcsports.com
May 27 12:54 AM
No Warrior can get as white-hot as Klay Thompson.
NBA Playoffs 2018: Both conference finals reach Game 7 for first time in 39 years – via cbssports.com
May 27 12:27 AM
The NBA is making history on Sunday and Monday with a pair of Game 7’s in the conference finals
Real Madrid becomes the first club to win EuroLeague and Champions League in same season – via eurohoops.net
May 26 04:53 PM
Golden State Is Turning into the OKC Warriors, and That’s a Problem – via bleacherreport.com
May 26 08:43 AM
The Golden State Warriors are in crisis mode. After averaging a league-high 29.3 assists per game this season, the Warriors notched just 14 in a stunning Game 4 loss to the Rockets …