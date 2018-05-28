Darington Hobson gives inside look at each step of NBA draft process

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Darington Hobson – who was the 37th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. Alex and Darington provide an inside look at every step of the pre-draft process. Time-stamps are below.

1:48: The decision to leave school and declare for the draft.

4:05: The process of hiring an agent. (This was Darington’s least-favorite part of the pre-draft process).

7:00: How players privately train for the NBA Combine and team workouts.

9:10: The first workout with an NBA team. (Darington’s first workout was with the Detroit Pistons and he shares exactly what happened.)

13:00: The interviews with teams at the NBA Combine. (Darington reveals which team had the weirdest interview, which ultimately became a loud argument with the executives.)

19:30: The Combine measurements and athletic testing, and how it can help or hurt a prospect’s draft stock.

23:10: The constant traveling and the toll that takes on a player. (Darington’s projected range was really wide, so he worked out for a ton of teams and was flying to a new city for a workout every other day.)

27:30: How one poor workout can affect a player’s stock and confidence. (Early in the process, Darington struggled at the large Minnesota group workout, which features executives from every NBA team.)

31:25: The hardest teams to work out for during the pre-draft process. (Darington says it’s the Miami Heat and shares a great story of his visit to the Heat, which ended up being a one-on-one workout against a future All-Star. We also discuss the Boston Celtics’ famously hard workout.)

47:15: The competition with other prospects. (Darington shares the prospects who won his respect because of their intense pre-draft battles.)

50:15: What happens when a team makes a first-round promise and doesn’t follow through? (Darington had multiple teams make him a first-round promise, but they all ended up breaking those promises and he slipped to No. 37. He shares what went wrong and how promises can’t always be trusted.)

56:55: The moment you get drafted. (Darington shares what it was like get that call from the Milwaukee Bucks and hear his name announced.)

