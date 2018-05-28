Darington Hobson talks pre-draft process and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

USA Today Sports

May 28 06:24 AM
Shaquille O’Neal talks about the thrilling ends of the NBA Conference Finals, including the injury to Chris Paul that Shaq thinks he should get shot up and “man up” as things close out. We also dive into how Shaq landed in ‘N Sync according to Google, the sale of Shaq’s $28 million Orlando home, and the controversy that arose this week over the NFL’s new National Anthem policy …
May 28 03:32 AM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. PLAYOFFS POST GAME: Boston Celtics #2 (55-27) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) #4 8:30 p.m., TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Boston 3 Cleveland 3.

It’s as simple as this. Game 7. Win and you’re in the NBA Finals. Lose and you’re going home watching LeBron James play in an 8th straight Finals. It’s all on the line in Game 7 in Boston …

May 28 12:32 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Host Josh Lloyd looks ahead to Game 7 of the Western Conference finals with Ben DuBose of Locked On Rockets and Aliko Carter of Locked On Warriors (10:18) and then recaps another magnificent LeBron James performance to advance the Cavs into the NBA Finals with Chris Manning of Locked On Cavs (18:37).Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
May 27 09:03 AM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Darington Hobson, who was the No. 37 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. Alex and Darington give an inside look at every step of the pre-draft process including the decision to leave school, the process of hiring an agent, how players train for workouts, the NBA Combine, visiting teams and more.

