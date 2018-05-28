Darington Hobson talks pre-draft process and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

May 27 09:03 AM

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Darington Hobson, who was the No. 37 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. Alex and Darington give an inside look at every step of the pre-draft process including the decision to leave school, the process of hiring an agent, how players train for workouts, the NBA Combine, visiting teams and more.