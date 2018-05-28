Kyrie Irving's extension and other NBA trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
How The Warriors Unleashed Klay Thompson – via fivethirtyeight.com
May 27 11:16 AM
For just a while, it seemed like maybe, just maybe, we were headed for the unthinkable. The Houston Rockets opened up a 17-point edge after one period, couldn’t…
May 27 11:05 PM
Can Boston lock up Kyrie Irving long term? How valuable are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum?
Game 7 arrives in Houston: How did the Warriors and Rockets… – via theathletic.com
May 27 05:32 PM
The stage is set for Game 7 of the Western Conference finals in Houston. Here’s a look back at the twists and turns that got us here.
Steve Kerr on Jordan Bell: “We’re thrilled with the way he’s played” – via mercurynews.com
May 27 10:00 PM
Jordan Bell has gotten more playing time against Houston because Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr believes it’s a better matchup.
Extra Analysis – WCF Game 6 – via vimeo.com
May 27 06:58 PM
Marcus Thompson and Anthony Slater discuss what they learned and what surprised them about Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, between the Warriors and Rockets,…
Nevius: Warriors’ Kerr successful in dual role of coach, confidant – via pressdemocrat.com
May 27 01:13 PM
It is hard to imagine what it must be like to be the Warriors coach. He is psychologist, life coach and clipboard breaker.
Here are LeBron’s best shots from his seven 40-point playoff games (VIDEO) – via nba.nbcsports.com
May 27 02:00 PM
It’s a higher mark than than Charles Barkley, Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird, Karl Malone, or Magic Johnson had during their entire careers.
Only one man save Rockets now. (Hint: He has two first names) – via mercurynews.com
May 27 10:42 AM
Chris Paul needs to put on a cape and burst from a phone booth — and do it all on one leg.
‘Born for it’: How Klay Thompson saved the Warriors with another career-defining Game 6 – via sports.yahoo.com
May 27 09:24 AM
Killa Klay’s electric performance delivered Golden State to the brink of the NBA Finals.
Kevin Durant and the mysterious start to the Warriors’… – via theathletic.com
May 27 11:22 AM
The Warriors rallied back for a Game 6 victory, but the early defensive disarray — largely seeming to involve Kevin Durant — was puzzling.