11 things you may not know about Gilbert Arenas

1. He’s the highest-paid player in Washington Wizards’ history.
2. He beat DeShawn Stevenson for $20,000 in a three-point contest in which he took only one-handed shots.
3. He played only 552 games in the NBA.
4. He had multiple shark tanks at his DC mansion.
5. He rocked a pair of Dolce & Gabbana high-tops for a game in Los Angeles.
6. He has the best scoring average for the Wizards in the last 50 years.
7. He once live-tweeted a blind date.
8. He played his last NBA game at age 30.
9. He got caught cheating at Halo 3.
10. He scored 40-plus points 29 times.
11. He had child support and custody documents served to him during the halftime of a basketball game.