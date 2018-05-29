USA Today Sports

11 things you may not know about Gilbert Arenas

Video

1. He’s the highest-paid player in Washington Wizards’ history.

2. He beat DeShawn Stevenson for $20,000 in a three-point contest in which he took only one-handed shots.

3. He played only 552 games in the NBA.

4. He had multiple shark tanks at his DC mansion.

5. He rocked a pair of Dolce & Gabbana high-tops for a game in Los Angeles.

6. He has the best scoring average for the Wizards in the last 50 years.

7. He once live-tweeted a blind date.

8. He played his last NBA game at age 30.

9. He got caught cheating at Halo 3.

10. He scored 40-plus points 29 times.

11. He had child support and custody documents served to him during the halftime of a basketball game.

