Shane Battier removed himself from consideration for gig with Pistons

Shane Battier, who won two NBA titles and an NCAA championship during his playing career, currently serves as the Director of Basketball Analytics and Development for the Miami Heat.

While he was in consideration for an executive role with the Detroit Pistons, he has withdrawn himself from consideration. According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the 39-year-old may have had a leading front office role with the team if hired.

Note on Pistons continuing front-office search: Shane Battier has withdrawn from consideration for a leading front-office role in Detroit, sources tell ESPN. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) May 29, 2018

Battier, who spent 13 seasons in the league, went to Detroit Country Day School — which is less than 20 miles from the the Pistons’ arena. He won three state championships for the high school before playing college basketball at Duke.

Hiring the former NBA Teammate of the Year (2014) was described as the “dream scenario” for Detroit. He reportedly had two interviews with the Pistons before backing away from the potential opportunity.

NBA source confirms that Shane Battier will remain with the Heat, will not move forward with the Pistons, who are filling out their front office. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 29, 2018

But even during this process, he stayed at his post with the Heat to help their scouting department prepare for the upcoming 2018 NBA Draft. Expect him to continue with Miami as the draft nears.

Other names linked to the job include television analyst Brent Barry, whom we wrote about earlier this month. Other potential candidates to watch: Kiki VanDeWeghe (league office), Gersson Rosas (Houston Rockets), Trajan Langdon (Brooklyn Nets) and former Pistons star Tayshaun Prince. Expect former Detroit star Chauncey Billups to be mentioned, too, though that’s far less likely.

The organization hired former Memphis Grizzlies executive Ed Stefanski to help their search. The team is looking to replace Stan Van Gundy, who was let go as head coach and president of basketball operations.

