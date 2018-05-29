Ex-NBA coach Sam Mitchell to join Penny Hardaway in NCAA at Memphis

First-time NCAA head coach Penny Hardaway is assembling an impressive coaching staff for the University of Memphis Men’s Basketball team.

Hardaway, 46, is a four-time All-Star who was a consensus first-team All-American at Memphis in 1993. He was the head coach at East High School in Tennessee before taking the gig for Memphis in April. The former NBA star has already added two-time NBA champion Mike Miller as an assistant.

Miller, 38, played twice for the neaby Memphis Grizzlies during his NBA career.

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway expected to hire former NBA head coach Sam Mitchell to complete his staff, source told ESPN. Will join Tony Madlock and Mike Miller as assistants. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) May 29, 2018

According to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman, he is now set to add former Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Sam Mitchell to his staff.

Mitchell, 54, served as an assistant for the Milwaukee Bucks and New Jersey Nets as well. He was also the head coach of the national team for the Virgin Islands until earlier this year.

Neither Hardaway nor Miller played for Mitchell, but his experience will surely bring impressive pedigree to the program. They’ll have a chance to expand their legacy together; as of now, their most memorable link is just the monstrous dunk Hardaway had over Mitchell in the 1995 Eastern Conference Finals.

Related Sam Mitchell has had enough of Kobe Bryant