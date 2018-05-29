USA Today Sports

NBA Finals preview and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

May 29 02:38 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) recap the Warriors win over the Rockets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals and talk about what comes next for Chris Paul and Houston. Then they discuss if LeBron James and the Cavaliers have a chance against the Warriors in the NBA Finals.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
May 29 02:23 AM
The Ringer’s Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor discuss the Golden State Warriors’ comeback win in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals (00:30) before previewing another Finals matchup between them and the Cleveland Cavaliers (50:00).

Episode 80: Jeff Green Reflects – via uninterrupted.com

May 29 12:10 AM

As the Cavs gear up for the 2018 NBA Finals, we recap the battle thru the East and the story of Cleveland’s Conference Finals Game 7 unsung hero: Jeff Green. As once told here on Road Trippin, Jeff takes us thru the open heart surgery that forever changed his life & has him currently playing for his dream: a NBA Title.

May 28 09:17 PM
NBA Champ Jason Terry is here to talk all things LeBron James, Game 7, Boston Celtics and the Rockets vs. the Warriors.
May 28 09:15 PM
Cassidy Hubbarth, Nick Friedell, Andrew Han and Royce Young delve into the East finals series win by the Cavaliers over the Celtics (3:40), how high Jayson Tatum’s ceiling is (7:40), if this is LeBron’s best postseason performance (20:15) and a game of who wins Warriors-Rockets Game 7 (40:40).
May 28 01:24 PM
In this episode, Tony Jones from the Salt Lake Tribune joins Sam Vecenie and chats about the NBA Playoffs, covering the Utah Jazz, and some NBA Draft stuff.  First, they break down what they’ve seen so far in the NBA, chatting before the Game 7s of the Conference Finals …

