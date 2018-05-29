NBA Finals preview and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

May 29 12:10 AM

As the Cavs gear up for the 2018 NBA Finals, we recap the battle thru the East and the story of Cleveland’s Conference Finals Game 7 unsung hero: Jeff Green. As once told here on Road Trippin, Jeff takes us thru the open heart surgery that forever changed his life & has him currently playing for his dream: a NBA Title.

