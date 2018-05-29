Nets sent assistant GM to Slovenia to watch draft prospect Issuf Sanon

Issuf Sanon, who recently turned 18 years old, will be the youngest player in the upcoming 2018 NBA Draft. He recently won the Slovenian championship.

Issuf Sanon was personally scouted by Trajan Langdon. 18 year old SG who’s son of Burkina Faso father, Ukrainian mother. https://t.co/boBmkexsp1 — NetsDaily.com (@NetsDaily) May 29, 2018

According to NetsDaily.com, the Brooklyn Nets assigned assistant general manager Trajan Langdon to evaluate the young prospect. Langdon, who played three years for the Cleveland Cavaliers, also had a successful career overseas.

He played in Italy, Turkey and Russia and was the Euroleague Final Four MVP in 2008.

However, Sanon is on the radar for several squads, considering half a dozen teams sent someone to watch him play last month. He is a projected second-round pick in the latest mock draft from ESPN.

Six NBA franchises attended Union Olimpija Ljubljana game to watch the youngest player in the upcoming draft, the point guard Issuf Sanon, who ended the game with 12 points in win — Sportando (@Sportando) April 18, 2018

Brooklyn has the 40th and 45th pick in the upcoming draft and while both may be a bit too early for Sanon, the developmental project could be worth a flier with one of those selections.

He averaged 19.3 points per game for Ukraine at the under-18 European Championship games in 2017. The 6-foot-4 guard added 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the tournament as well.

It’s worth mentioning that Langdon is considered to be a top candidate for a top-ranking job in the front office for the Detroit Pistons.