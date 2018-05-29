Michael Beasley on Suns would be a reunion with coach Igor Kokoskov

Igor Kokoskov, who was recently hired as head coach of the Phoenix Suns, may once again coach forward Michael Beasley next year.

Marc Berman reported that Phoenix is one of at least five teams that will be interested in signing the 29-year-old forward when he hits free agency this summer (via New York Post):

“According to an NBA source, the Hawks and Suns have interest in Beasley and both clubs have cap space… The Suns are looking for bench scoring and a veteran to help their young core. Beasley played in Phoenix once before.”

As Berman mentioned, Beasley was on the Suns from 2012 until 2013 and he averaged 10.1 points per game for the team.

Kokoskov was an assistant coach for Phoenix that season and one of the squad’s leading scorers was Jared Dudley, who is once again back on the roster.

Beasley had a three-year contract with the Suns, but he was released after just one season due to off-court issues. Berman added, however, that the concerns are “in the past” and the Suns are expected to pursue him during free agency.