Stephen Curry praises LeBron James and other NBA trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
May 28 08:24 AM
Love him or hate him, LeBron James’ performance against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals deserves to be recognized and revered.
Warriors complete one of most lopsided seven-game series in NBA history – via nba.nbcsports.com
May 29 12:38 AM
Golden State outscores Rockets by 63 points
Kyrie Irving, criticized for missing Game 7, was absent because of nasal surgery – via sports.yahoo.com
May 28 05:58 PM
Danny Ainge explained that Kyrie Irving had a good reason for missing Sunday’s Game 7 after his absence drew criticism.
Nets’ top young minds are being poached – via nypost.com
May 28 03:29 PM
The Nets were poached of one their brighter young minds, and could be on the verge of losing a second. Ronald Nored left his post as head coach of the G League Long Island Nets to become an assista…
What Steph Curry said about LeBron James reaching NBA Finals again – via mercurynews.com
May 28 02:19 PM
Warriors star Stephen Curry praises LeBron James for ‘longevity and greatness’
Jeff Green: From heart surgery to the NBA Finals with the Cavaliers – via cleveland.com
May 28 11:32 AM
Jeff Green came to the Cavaliers last summer on a one-year deal. What a year it’s been.
Celtics guard Marcus Smart says he’s worth more than $14 million after Game 7 – via sports.yahoo.com
May 28 09:30 AM
“To be honest, I’m worth more than 12-14 million,” Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart told ESPN.