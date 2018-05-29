The 2018 NBA Finals are set and it’s a familiar one as the Warriors and Cavs will meet for the fourth straight year.

And while LeBron will be returning to The Finals for an 8th straight time, he does so as a huge underdog as Vegas is giving the Cavs basically no chance of winning the series.

So while we get ready for what might be a quick one, let’s take a look at the 10 worst NBA Finals of the last 30 years.

2017: Warriors beat Cavs, 4-1

The third straight meeting between these two teams came a year after their epic seven-game showdown (which the Cavs won) and, well, this one was not like that one. The Warriors, of course, added Kevin Durant to their team before the start of the 2016-17 season and they rolled over the Cavs in five rather forgettable games.