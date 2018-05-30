The 10 best NBA Finals of the last 30 years

The Warriors and Cavs will meet in the NBA Finals for a fourth straight year.

While this series isn’t expected to be a close one, these two teams did play in an epic one just two years ago.

So while we wait to see how this matchup plays out, let’s look at the best NBA Finals over the past 30 years.

2011: Mavs beat Heat, 4-2

This was the first trip to The Finals for the LeBron–Wade–Bosh Heat and, well, it didn’t got as they expected as Dirk Nowitzki and the Mavs won 4-2. Dallas won Game 5 at home and then wrapped it up in Miami with a 105-95 victory in which Jason Terry was the leading scorer with 27 points.