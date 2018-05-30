Report: Celtics expressed interest in Mo Bamba but is trade possible?

The Boston Celtics were linked to Texas big man Mo Bamba, an elite rim protector who is projected as one of the top 10 picks in the draft.

Sources tell @SeanDeveney the Celtics are interested in top prospect Mo Bamba. What will Boston be willing to trade in order to move up the draft board? https://t.co/MUcmtYS12J pic.twitter.com/6KIIqc7Rj3 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 30, 2018

According to Sean Deveney, the Celtics may trade into the early lottery to select the Texas big man (via Sporting News):

“Boston has expressed interest in Bamba, including interviewing him at the Chicago pre-draft combine two weeks ago. Bamba measured in with a record wingspan of 7-10 in Chicago, reinforcing his status as the most ready-made rim protector in the draft.”

While Deveney reported that the team would not trade Jayson Tatum, he added that it’s possible the front office would consider trading either Terry Rozier or Jaylen Brown in such a deal.

Boston would also send the No. 27 overall pick in the draft as well as future assets as well.

According to Deveney, both the Memphis Grizzlies (No. 4 overall) and the Dallas Mavericks (No. 5 overall) have “made it clear” that they are willing to make a deal. But as he noted, both teams already have a starting point guard.

If Jaylen Brown is the asking price for Mo Bamba, the #Celtics answer should be NO. — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) May 30, 2018

As such, a move for Rozier would not make sense for either franchise. The Atlanta Hawks (No. 3 overall) and Orlando Magic (No. 6 overall) would be more interested in a point guard like Rozier, which means the Celtics could potentially make a deal without giving up Brown.

Even the threat of losing Rozier could be tough for Boston, however, due to the recent injury history of starting point guard Kyrie Irving.

He had knee surgery that ended his season in March and is also currently recovering from an operation on his nose as well. While he should be ready for next season, losing the depth at point guard would be a tremendous hit for the franchise considering how well Rozier did for most of the postseason.

I understand Rozier’s stock is high, but I’m not sure how you can trade him with Kyrie’s injury history. https://t.co/V84EjdCIY5 — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) May 29, 2018