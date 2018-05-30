NBA Finals preview and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
May 30 07:04 AM
Should the Los Angeles Lakers consider Lonzo Ball’s brother in the draft?
May 30 04:06 AM
Chris is joined by two NBA beat writers who cover the Cavs and the Warriors. First, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic and later Mark Medina of The Mercury News joins to break down the NBA Finals.
May 30 01:35 AM
Keith Pompey talks about what The Ringer report alleging that 76ers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo had five anonymous Twitter accounts could mean for him and the Sixers.
LOCKED ON NBA–5/30/18– Previewing the NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cavs; What do the Celtics and Rockets do next? from Locked on NBA
May 30 01:13 AM
After two Game 7's the NBA Finals are set! Jake Madison (@NolaJake) and John Karalis (@RedsArmy_John) preview the series and try and figure out a way the Cavs can win.
May 29 11:00 PM
Brian and Michael reflect on missed opportunities in Game 7 and what could have been in the NBA Finals for the Celtics. They also turn their attention to offseason plans, potential moves and tough looming decision for the front office down the line.
Basketball Insiders Podcast: Celtics, Rockets, LeBron and Lots of Draft Scuttle – via basketballinsiders.com
May 29 10:57 PM
Basketball Insiders editors Steve Kyler and Jesse Blancarte get into the Boston Celtics and Houston’s Rockets, LeBron James’ legacy, some NBA Draft scuttle and the NBA fortunes of LiAngelo Ball.
ESPN’s Zach Lowe – via bleacherreport.com
May 29 10:27 PM
ESPN’s Zach Lowe joins Howard to break down both game 7s of the conference finals, speculate on Houston’s sustainability and reliance on “iso ball,” Golden State’s vulnerability, and rank LeBron James’ achievements. They also theorize on how Cleveland can possibly beat Golden State, what would have happened if Kyrie Irving had not gone to Bosto ……
May 29 05:40 PM
Chase and Chris gave their reactions to the NBA Finals matchup between the Warriors and Cavs and looked at what’s next for the Celtics and Rockets now that they’ve lost. Plus, where this win ranks among LeBron’s biggest feats. Also, a top local draft prospect goes back to school and could Jason Smith earn more playing time next year?
LeBron to the Finals (Again), Warriors-Rockets Game 7, and Mourning the Celtics | Heat Check – via theringer.com
May 29 02:17 PM
The Ringer’s John Gonzalez is joined by Shea Serrano to react to LeBron James’s Cleveland Cavaliers advancing past the Boston Celtics to the Finals (2:33). Then Jonathan Tjarks calls in to preview the Western Conference finals Game 7 between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets (24:26). Finally Politico’s Jason Schwartz and Thrillist’s Kevin Alexander call in to eulogize the Boston Celtics’ season (39:42).
May 29 11:58 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver pick up the pieces after a pair of Game 7s. First, they talk through the end of Warriors-Rockets, including the performance of Houston’s role players, Golden State’s mental toughness, Golden State’s bizarre first half, Mike D’Antoni’s cruel fate, asterisks in the wake of the CP3 injury, and the state of Playoff Harden discourse. Then (31:00): they discuss Kevin Durant’s strange series, a cryptic post-game comment, and the future of Steve Kerr …
May 29 10:48 AM
There was a moment where it looked like Golden State’s dynasty was in danger of falling by the wayside, but then the Warriors showed the form that has made them the league’s best team over the past four seasons. Mark Medina and Dieter Kurtenbach of the Bay Area News Group wrap up a hard-fought series and look forward to the rematch with the Cleveland Cavaliers. You’ll hear from Warriors coach Steve Kerr and superstars Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson.