A Nick Collison documentary and other NBA trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
A subtle strategic change that fueled Steph Curry and saved… – via theathletic.com
May 29 10:26 AM
Here’s how the Warriors got Steph Curry the space he needed against Houston late in this series: They moved around Jordan Bell and Kevon Looney.
Shares
Mark Jackson has nothing but praise for Knicks and new coach – via nypost.com
May 30 12:34 AM
Knicks icon Mark Jackson — in his first public comments since being passed over for the head-coaching position at the Garden — took the high road when asked about being spurned by his former team. …
Shares
Nets fire back at Jalen Rose: We actually like each other – via nypost.com
May 29 10:18 PM
Picking on the Nets is low-hanging fruit. That’s what happens when you take up residence in the NBA cellar. ESPN’s Jalen Rose got into the act Tuesday, leaving at least one Net clapping back and th…
Shares
Andre Roberson undergoes arthroscopic surgery on left knee – via newsok.com
May 29 08:52 PM
– Roberson is four months removed from surgery to repair a ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee.
Shares
Tyronn Lue bets on veteran Cavaliers with ‘great bond’ over odds as NBA Finals approach – via cleveland.com
May 29 07:50 PM
Never in the Cavs’ history have the odds been so stacked against them in the Finals.
Shares
OKC Thunder to screen new Nick Collison documentary for free at deadCenter Film Festival – via newsok.com
May 29 11:19 AM
– The Oklahoma City Thunder, in partnership with the 2018 deadCenter Film Festival, will premiere a documentary on retiring forward Nick Collison at 9 p.m. Saturday, June 9, during an outdoor screening on the Great Lawn at the Myriad Gardens.