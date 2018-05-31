USA Today Sports

Bryan Colangelo's Twitter controversy and other NBA trending stories

Social Media

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

May 30 11:28 PM
The Twitter scandal enveloping the 76ers puts Colangelo’s job in serious jeopardy and could affect the team’s pursuit of free agent-to-be LeBron James.

May 30 08:47 AM
After meeting with ownership from the DeVos family, Steve Clifford has agreed to a four-year deal to become coach of the Magic, sources told ESPN.

May 30 04:48 PM
It’s a crazy story out of Philadelphia about Bryan Colangelo’s use of fake Twitter accounts. Which got us thinking about previous fake account moments…

May 30 06:22 PM
When Tyronn Lue had to take a leave of absence, Steve Kerr reached out to him.

May 30 05:51 PM
LeBron James praised the Warriors — and pointed out that they’ve been an important part of his career.

May 30 09:33 PM
Circumstantial evidence points toward 76ers president’s wife

Why Kevin Durant’s Shoes Keep Falling Off – via fivethirtyeight.com

May 30 10:21 AM
IT’S DEC. 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and a sold-out crowd files into the Spectrum Center. The world champion Golden State Warriors are in town for their lo…

May 30 05:42 PM
If Kevin Love is healthy, he will start, Tyronn Lue said, shooting down any conjecture that Love might come off the bench in a series against the Warriors where being able to switch on defense is key.

May 30 05:06 PM
Paul is reportedly recruiting James to the Rockets before his Cavaliers even begin their Finals series against the Warriors.

May 30 04:57 PM
Stephen Curry has won a lot of individual awards — but he’s never been named Finals MVP. He weighs in on whether that bothers him.

May 30 02:35 PM
The Warriors will reevaluate Andre Iguodala for Game 2.

May 30 10:17 AM
With their season on the line, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant became a duo rather than two side-by-side superstars. Is this the dawning of an era?

May 29 11:56 PM
Everything you need to know about this Warriors-Cavaliers NBA Finals matchup, plus a prediction from beat writer Anthony Slater.

May 30 01:29 PM
The NBA has treated us so well these last few years that we’re bored by a fourth straight Finals meeting between one of the greatest teams in history and one of the greatest players in history.

May 30 12:39 PM
The Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, responded to a portion of the Ringer’s report Tuesday night about Bryan Colangelo in which the two were accused of being rude to a kid at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

