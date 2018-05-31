Bryan Colangelo's Twitter controversy and other NBA trending stories

Great Moments in Fake Twitter Account History – via nbcsports.com May 30 04:48 PM It’s a crazy story out of Philadelphia about Bryan Colangelo’s use of fake Twitter accounts. Which got us thinking about previous fake account moments… Shares

Why Kevin Durant’s Shoes Keep Falling Off – via fivethirtyeight.com May 30 10:21 AM IT’S DEC. 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and a sold-out crowd files into the Spectrum Center. The world champion Golden State Warriors are in town for their lo… Shares

Kevin Love will start against the Warriors if he clears concussion protocol – via cleveland.com May 30 05:42 PM If Kevin Love is healthy, he will start, Tyronn Lue said, shooting down any conjecture that Love might come off the bench in a series against the Warriors where being able to switch on defense is key. Shares

Thompson: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and the true dawning of… – via theathletic.com May 30 10:17 AM With their season on the line, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant became a duo rather than two side-by-side superstars. Is this the dawning of an era? Shares

Warriors-Cavaliers mega NBA Finals preview: X-factor, key… – via theathletic.com May 29 11:56 PM Everything you need to know about this Warriors-Cavaliers NBA Finals matchup, plus a prediction from beat writer Anthony Slater. Shares

3 reasons why Warriors-Cavaliers IV still makes for a fascinating NBA Finals – via sports.yahoo.com May 30 01:29 PM The NBA has treated us so well these last few years that we’re bored by a fourth straight Finals meeting between one of the greatest teams in history and one of the greatest players in history. Shares