Michele Roberts interview and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

Michele Roberts on Cavs-Warriors IV, Player Freedom, and the One-and-Done Rule | The J.J. Redick Podcast (Ep. 14)
June 01 06:00 AM
J.J. Redick sits down with National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts to discuss fan backlash over another NBA Finals featuring the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors (04:10), why NBA players have more freedom to express themselves (09:45), and what the NCAA, the NBA, and the NBPA are doing about the one-and-done rule in college basketball (40:16).
LOCKED ON NBA — 6/1/18 — NBA Finals Game 1: What was JR Smith doing? Did the refs make the right call? from Locked on NBA
June 01 05:02 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. In today’s Friday edition of Locked on NBA, Anthony and Adam react to a crazy game one. It’s hard not to feel like an amazing night of basketball was kind of ruined by the call reversal and JR Smith’s huge mistake. Still, the questions bears asking: Do the Cavs have a chance?In news you might’ve missed, the Sixers are investigated Burnergate. The guys figure out where they should go from here.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone …
NBA Finals, Game 1 recap – via theathletic.com
June 01 04:29 AM
It was a wild, wacky Game 1 in Oracle Arena, which included 51 points for LeBron James, an officiating controversy and a legendary JR Smith blunder. And also: A Warriors win. Tim Kawakami joins the podcast to recap it all.
NBA Finals Game 1: Instant Analysis – via NBA.com
June 01 02:43 AM
Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann break down all of the action from the Warriors’ 124-114 win over the Cavaliers in Game 1.
LOCKED ON NBA – May 31st – Jeremy Woo of SI breakdowns the NBA Draft with David Lockes from Locked on NBA
May 31 03:31 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Who is a comp for Trae Young that is not Steph Curry? What players worry Sports Illustrated NBA Draft expert Jeremy Woo and who have skills that make him say oh beep?It is a complete breakdown of the NBA Draft with SI.com’s Jeremy Woo as the Locked on Podcast Network begins to heat up its draft coverage with the Draft just three weeks away. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
May 31 03:04 PM
Make it four in a row for Golden State and Cleveland, as once again the best team will battle the team with the best player for the NBA Championship. Mark Medina and Logan Murdock of the Bay Area News Group have your series preview ready, with audio from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, and stars Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Andre Iguodala.
ESPN’s Mark Jones: NBA Finals Preview, Colangelo Burner Accounts – via bballbreakdown.com
May 31 09:16 AM
Mark Jones has been part of the A Team on ESPN and ABC, doing play by play alongside the legend Hubie Brown, and he joins Coach Nick today to discuss in depth what he thinks will happen in the Finals. We also discuss what will happen with the Sixers organization considering their GM Bryan Colangelo is embroiled in a Twitter scandal. Most fascin ……