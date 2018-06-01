Michele Roberts interview and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

June 01 05:02 AM

Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. In today’s Friday edition of Locked on NBA, Anthony and Adam react to a crazy game one. It’s hard not to feel like an amazing night of basketball was kind of ruined by the call reversal and JR Smith’s huge mistake. Still, the questions bears asking: Do the Cavs have a chance?In news you might’ve missed, the Sixers are investigated Burnergate. The guys figure out where they should go from here.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone …