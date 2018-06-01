The best NBA champions who never won a Finals MVP award

Many great players have won an NBA title during their careers.

But many great players who won championships weren’t named MVP of the NBA Finals – including Bill Russell, who the award is now named after, and Stephen Curry, who could win one very soon.

Let’s break down the 10 best players who didn’t win the Finals MVP…

Jason Kidd

Kidd led the Nets to back-to-back trips to the Finals in 2002 and 2003, where they lost to the Lakers and the Spurs. He finally won a title with the Mavs in 2011, the 17th year of his Hall of Fame career. The Finals MVP award, however, went to Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki.